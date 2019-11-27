Knicks-Raptors, Box

NEW YORK (98)

Morris Sr. 3-7 0-0 7, Randle 7-14 3-3 19, Gibson 1-5 0-0 2, Ntilikina 2-6 0-0 5, Barrett 5-17 4-6 16, Brazdeikis 1-3 0-0 2, Knox II 1-3 1-2 4, Portis 4-8 0-0 9, Robinson 2-3 4-5 8, Smith Jr. 1-7 0-0 2, Ellington 1-5 3-3 6, Trier 3-4 3-3 10, Dotson 2-6 2-2 8. Totals 33-88 20-24 98.

TORONTO (126)

Anunoby 5-11 0-0 13, Siakam 12-22 2-3 31, Gasol 1-3 0-0 3, VanVleet 5-9 3-4 15, Powell 2-8 2-2 7, Brissett 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 4-5 1-2 13, Hollis-Jefferson 5-10 2-2 12, Boucher 4-10 3-4 13, Ponds 2-3 0-0 4, Davis 6-13 0-0 15. Totals 46-94 13-17 126.

New York 29 17 23 29— 98 Toronto 21 37 31 37—126

3-Point Goals_New York 12-41 (Randle 2-6, Dotson 2-6, Barrett 2-8, Morris Sr. 1-1, Trier 1-2, Knox II 1-3, Portis 1-3, Ntilikina 1-3, Ellington 1-5, Smith Jr. 0-4), Toronto 21-41 (Siakam 5-8, Miller 4-5, Anunoby 3-5, Davis 3-8, Boucher 2-4, VanVleet 2-5, Powell 1-2, Gasol 1-3, Ponds 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 45 (Randle, Robinson 8), Toronto 52 (Boucher, Anunoby 12). Assists_New York 19 (Smith Jr., Barrett, Ntilikina 4), Toronto 26 (Davis 5). Total Fouls_New York 17, Toronto 18. Technicals_Randle. A_19,800 (19,800).

