Knight, bench play boosts Campbell past Jacksonville 62-57

November 25, 2019 11:21 pm
 
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Ladarius Knight had 11 points off the bench to carry Campbell to a 62-57 win over Jacksonville on Monday night.

Ja’Cor Nelson had 10 points and six rebounds for Campbell (4-1). Jesus Carralero added five assists.

David Bell had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Dolphins (3-5). Bryce Workman added seven rebounds.

Campbell faces Georgia Southern on Friday. Jacksonville takes on NC A&T on the road on Saturday.

