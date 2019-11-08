Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Knight leads William & Mary past American 79-70

November 8, 2019 9:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nathan Knight had 22 points and 10 rebounds as William & Mary got past American 79-70 on Friday night.

The game was a renewal of an old Colonial Athletic Association rivalry. The teams, founding members of the league, had not met since 2001 with American left the CAA. The Tribe got its first win at American since 1995.

Andy Van Vliet had 18 points and 10 rebounds for William & Mary (2-0). Thornton Scott added 13 points and six assists. Luke Loewe had 11 points for the road team.

Sa’eed Nelson had 22 points for the Eagles (0-2). Jamir Harris added 16 points. Jacob Boonyasith had 11 points and six rebounds.

Advertisement

William & Mary matches up against Wofford Tuesday in its third straight road game to open the season. American matches up against George Washington on the road on Tuesday.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'