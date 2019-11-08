Koeman gives young AZ Alkmaar pair international call-ups

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman gave two AZ Alkmaar youngsters their first international call-ups on Friday for a pair of European Championship qualifiers.

Koeman named attacking midfielder Calvin Stengs and striker Myron Boadu in his 25-man squad for matches against Northern Ireland and Estonia. The 20-year-old Stengs and 18-year-old Boadu, who has scored seven goals this season, have helped AZ to second place in the Dutch league.

Boadu was not in Koeman’s provisional squad, but was added to the final 25 after PSV Eindhoven forwards Steven Bergwijn and Donyell Malen both suffered injuries.

The Netherlands can clinch qualification for next year’s tournament with a draw against Northern Ireland in Belfast on Nov. 16. The team completes its Euro 2020 qualifying campaign against Estonia in Amsterdam on Nov. 19.

Advertisement

The 1988 European champions are first in Group C, level on points with Germany.

___

Netherlands:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Valencia), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord), Jeroen Zoet (PSV Eindhoven)

Defenders: Nathan Aké (Bournemouth), Daley Blind (Ajax), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven), Joël Veltman (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)

Midfielders: Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Pröpper (Brighton), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Calvin Stengs (AZ Alkmaar), Kevin Strootman (Marseille), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Forwards: Ryan Babel (Galatasaray), Myron Boadu (AZ Alkmaar), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Luuk de Jong (Sevilla), Quincy Promes (Ajax), Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg)

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.