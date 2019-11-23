Listen Live Sports

Krebs, Ford lead as Saint Mary’s tops Lehigh 77-66

November 23, 2019 10:58 pm
 
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Ford and Tanner Krebs scored 20 points apiece as Saint Mary’s topped Lehigh 77-66 on Saturday. Krebs also had seven rebounds for the Gaels.

Malik Fitts had nine points and seven rebounds for Saint Mary’s (5-1), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Jordan Cohen had 26 points for the Mountain Hawks (3-4). James Karnik added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jeameril Wilson had 10 points.

Saint Mary’s matches up against Utah State at home on Friday. Lehigh takes on Columbia on the road next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

