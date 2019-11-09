Listen Live Sports

Kyle Connor has goal and assist, Jets beat Canucks 4-1

November 9, 2019 12:58 am
 
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Friday night.

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for his ninth consecutive victory over the Canucks. Jack Roslovic, Mark Scheifele and Adam Lowry also scored to help the Jets improve to 3-0-1 in their last four games.

“I thought we had a spark, good jump,” Hellebuyck said. “We were working together as a team, there was no one man trying to do it all himself.”

J.T. Miller scored his team-leading eighth goal and Thatcher Demko stopped 31 shots for Vancouver, coming off a 5-2 loss at Chicago on Thursday night. The Canucks are 0-2-1 in their past three games.

“I liked our game a lot more than I did (against Chicago),” Canucks coach Travis Green said. “I liked our first period a lot. We get the lead. It was a good hockey game. Their power play, give them credit, they got a lot of momentum off that power play.”

Winnipeg made changes to its top two lines because of Bryan Little’s injury Tuesday night a loss to New Jersey. The puck from a one-timer shot by teammate Nikolaj Ehlers hit Little near his left ear, perforating his eardrum. Right winger Blake Wheeler played center on the second line between Ehlers and Roslovic, while Scheifele was in the middle of Connor and Patrik Laine.

Miller opened the scoring for Vancouver at 6:53 of the third period.

Roslovic tied it on a power play at 11:54 of the second, and Scheifele put the Jets ahead with 3:06 left in the period.

Connor scored with 6:25 left in the third, and Lowry added an empty-netter.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Host New Jersey on Sunday.

Jets: Host Dallas on Sunday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

