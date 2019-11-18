Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

LA Galaxy extend Cristian Pavón’s loan through 2020

November 18, 2019 6:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy have picked up their contract option to keep Argentine forward Cristian Pavón through the 2020 season.

The Galaxy announced the widely anticipated move Monday to retain the 23-year-old Pavón, who joined the club in August from Boca Juniors.

Pavón had three goals and eight assists in just 11 regular season games for the Galaxy under ex-Boca coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

Pavón will now occupy a designated player spot with the Galaxy. They have a vacancy after Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his departure from the club last week.

Advertisement

Pavón will be a key element of the Galaxy’s attack with Ibrahimovic’s departure. The Galaxy are also seeking another striker, with European reports linking them to a pursuit of Paris St. Germain’s Edinson Cavani.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1987: Congress issues final report on Iran-Contra scandal