Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

La.-Lafeyette squares off against Detroit

November 23, 2019 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

Detroit (0-3) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (3-2)

Ed Clark High School, Las Vegas; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Louisiana-Lafayette look to bounce back from losses. Detroit fell short in a 76-49 game at Wyoming on Tuesday. Louisiana-Lafayette lost 69-61 in overtime to Wyoming on Thursday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Louisiana-Lafayette’s Jalen Johnson has averaged 17.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while Cedric Russell has put up 15.6 points and four rebounds. For the Titans, Antoine Davis has averaged 21.7 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 steals while Chris Brandon has put up eight points and 5.3 rebounds.

Advertisement

CREATING OFFENSE: Davis has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette is rated second in the Sun Belt with an average of 75.9 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|23 USGIF GEOGala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas