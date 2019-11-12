Listen Live Sports

La Salle faces Penn

November 12, 2019 6:30 am
 
La Salle (1-0) vs. Penn (1-1)

Palestra, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn plays host to La Salle in an early season matchup. La Salle won 70-64 in overtime at home against Iona in its last outing. Penn lost 80-61 on the road to Rice in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: .DOMINANT DAVID: David Beatty has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: Penn scored 83 points and won by 18 over La Salle when these two teams met last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn held its 15 non-conference opponents to an average of just 69.2 points per game last season. The Quakers offense scored 74.3 points per matchup on their way to an 11-4 record against non-Ivy League competition. La Salle went 2-10 against non-conference teams last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

