La Salle faces Temple

November 14, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Temple (2-0) vs. La Salle (1-1)

Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple pays visit to La Salle in an early season matchup. Temple beat Morgan State by 18 at home on Saturday. La Salle lost 75-59 on the road to Penn on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: The do-everything Nate Pierre-Louis is averaging 17.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists to lead the way for the Owls. Quinton Rose is also a primary contributor, accounting for 15 points and four rebounds per game. The Explorers have been led by Ed Croswell, who is averaging 10 points and four rebounds.EFFECTIVE ED: In two games this year, La Salle’s Croswell has shot 61.5 percent.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Temple offense has turned the ball over on 11.8 percent of its possessions, the 10th-best mark in Division I. 22.2 percent of all La Salle possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Explorers are ranked 266th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

