La Salle welcomes Iona in 2019-20 season opener

November 7, 2019 5:30 pm
 
Iona (0-0) vs. La Salle (0-0)

Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle begins the season by hosting the Iona Gaels. Iona went 17-16 last year and finished first in the MAAC, while La Salle ended up 10-21 and finished ninth in the A10.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted identical 2-10 records against non-conference competition last season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

