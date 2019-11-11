La. Tech faces Wiley

Wiley vs. Louisiana Tech (1-0)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will be taking on the Wildcats of Division III Wiley. Louisiana Tech is coming off an 82-49 win at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech went 8-3 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Bulldogs put up 79.4 points per matchup in those 11 games.

