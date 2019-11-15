Listen Live Sports

La. Tech squares up against Creighton

November 15, 2019 6:30 am
 
Louisiana Tech (2-0) vs. Creighton (1-1)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech goes up against Creighton in an early season matchup. Louisiana Tech won easily 98-52 at home against Wiley in its last outing. Creighton lost 79-69 at Michigan in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: The electric Ty-Shon Alexander has averaged 19.5 points and six rebounds to lead the way for the Bluejays. Complementing Alexander is Marcus Zegarowski, who is accounting for 18 points, 4.5 rebounds and four assists per game. The Bulldogs are led by Kalob Ledoux, who is averaging 15.5 points.LIKEABLE LEDOUX: Ledoux has connected on 41.2 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Louisiana Tech defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 31 percent, the 11th-best mark in the country. Creighton has allowed opponents to shoot 46.4 percent from the field through two games (ranked 262nd).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

