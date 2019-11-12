Lafayette goes up against Princeton

Lafayette (1-1) vs. Princeton (0-2)

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette and Princeton look to bounce back from losses. Lafayette fell short in a 73-72 game at St. Francis (NY) in its last outing. Princeton lost 82-72 to San Francisco in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Princeton’s Jaelin Llewellyn has averaged 19.5 points and 2.5 steals while Richmond Aririguzoh has put up 16.5 points and seven rebounds. For the Leopards, Myles Cherry has averaged 14 points and 11.5 rebounds while E.J. Stephens has put up 12.5 points.JUMPING FOR JAELIN: Llewellyn has connected on 20 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 63.6 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Princeton’s Drew Friberg has attempted 14 3-pointers and has connected on 35.7 percent of them.

RECENT GAMES: Lafayette has scored 68.5 points while allowing 68 points over its last five games. Princeton has averaged 69.5 points and given up 88 over its last five.

