Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lafayette plays Penn

November 18, 2019 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

Penn (2-1) vs. Lafayette (2-2)

Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn takes on Lafayette in an early season matchup. Penn won 75-59 over La Salle on Wednesday, while Lafayette is coming off of an 81-73 loss to Delaware on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Lafayette’s Justin Jaworski has averaged 17.5 points while Myles Cherry has put up 12.3 points and eight rebounds. For the Quakers, AJ Brodeur has averaged 19.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Jordan Dingle has put up 17 points and 5.3 rebounds.ACCURATE AJ: Brodeur has connected on 14.3 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Penn offense has averaged 77.5 possessions per game, the 30th-most in Division I. Lafayette has not been as uptempo as the Quakers and is averaging only 68 possessions per game (ranked 253rd, nationally).

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1987: Congress issues final report on Iran-Contra scandal