Lakers-Bulls, Box

L.A. LAKERS (118)

James 10-19 8-9 30, Davis 6-15 2-2 15, McGee 4-4 2-3 10, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 1-2 8, Green 3-5 0-0 7, Dudley 0-0 0-0 0, Kuzma 7-16 0-1 15, Howard 3-4 0-1 6, Cook 6-9 2-3 17, Caruso 2-8 2-3 7, Daniels 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 45-92 17-24 118.

CHICAGO (112)

Porter Jr. 7-12 0-0 18, Markkanen 2-8 1-2 7, Carter Jr. 4-9 3-6 11, Satoransky 3-5 0-0 7, LaVine 9-18 5-7 26, Hutchison 2-2 0-3 5, Kornet 1-5 0-0 3, Young 4-6 0-2 8, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, White 7-15 3-3 18, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, Dunn 4-5 0-0 9. Totals 43-85 12-23 112.

L.A. Lakers 24 24 32 38—118 Chicago 29 36 28 19—112

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 11-33 (Cook 3-4, James 2-6, Davis 1-2, Caldwell-Pope 1-2, Green 1-3, Daniels 1-4, Caruso 1-4, Kuzma 1-8), Chicago 14-32 (Porter Jr. 4-7, LaVine 3-7, Markkanen 2-5, Hutchison 1-1, Satoransky 1-1, Dunn 1-1, Kornet 1-3, White 1-5, Carter Jr. 0-1, Young 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 49 (James 10), Chicago 42 (Carter Jr. 11). Assists_L.A. Lakers 26 (James 11), Chicago 22 (LaVine 7). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 18, Chicago 21. A_21,193 (20,917).

