Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lakers-Bulls, Box

November 5, 2019 10:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
L.A. LAKERS (118)

James 10-19 8-9 30, Davis 6-15 2-2 15, McGee 4-4 2-3 10, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 1-2 8, Green 3-5 0-0 7, Dudley 0-0 0-0 0, Kuzma 7-16 0-1 15, Howard 3-4 0-1 6, Cook 6-9 2-3 17, Caruso 2-8 2-3 7, Daniels 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 45-92 17-24 118.

CHICAGO (112)

Porter Jr. 7-12 0-0 18, Markkanen 2-8 1-2 7, Carter Jr. 4-9 3-6 11, Satoransky 3-5 0-0 7, LaVine 9-18 5-7 26, Hutchison 2-2 0-3 5, Kornet 1-5 0-0 3, Young 4-6 0-2 8, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, White 7-15 3-3 18, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, Dunn 4-5 0-0 9. Totals 43-85 12-23 112.

L.A. Lakers 24 24 32 38—118
Chicago 29 36 28 19—112

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 11-33 (Cook 3-4, James 2-6, Davis 1-2, Caldwell-Pope 1-2, Green 1-3, Daniels 1-4, Caruso 1-4, Kuzma 1-8), Chicago 14-32 (Porter Jr. 4-7, LaVine 3-7, Markkanen 2-5, Hutchison 1-1, Satoransky 1-1, Dunn 1-1, Kornet 1-3, White 1-5, Carter Jr. 0-1, Young 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 49 (James 10), Chicago 42 (Carter Jr. 11). Assists_L.A. Lakers 26 (James 11), Chicago 22 (LaVine 7). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 18, Chicago 21. A_21,193 (20,917).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term