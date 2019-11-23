Lakers-Grizzlies, Box

L.A. LAKERS (109)

James 14-27 0-0 30, Davis 7-14 5-6 22, McGee 1-1 3-4 5, Caldwell-Pope 3-6 3-4 12, Green 2-7 2-2 8, Dudley 0-2 0-0 0, Kuzma 1-3 2-3 5, Howard 3-4 4-8 10, Rondo 6-15 1-2 14, Daniels 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 38-84 20-29 109.

MEMPHIS (108)

Crowder 8-13 1-3 21, Jackson Jr. 8-16 0-0 20, Valanciunas 2-3 0-0 4, Morant 10-16 5-6 26, Brooks 4-10 1-2 12, Clarke 4-7 0-0 8, Anderson 5-11 1-2 11, Hill 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Guduric 2-8 0-0 6. Totals 43-89 8-13 108.

L.A. Lakers 25 30 30 24—109 Memphis 35 28 21 24—108

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 13-39 (Caldwell-Pope 3-5, Davis 3-6, Green 2-7, James 2-9, Kuzma 1-1, Daniels 1-4, Rondo 1-5, Dudley 0-2), Memphis 14-30 (Jackson Jr. 4-7, Crowder 4-9, Brooks 3-5, Guduric 2-4, Morant 1-2, Anderson 0-1, Jones 0-1, Hill 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 40 (Howard 9), Memphis 47 (Clarke 11). Assists_L.A. Lakers 19 (Rondo 6), Memphis 28 (Jones, Morant 6). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 14, Memphis 19. Technicals_Howard. A_17,794 (18,119).

