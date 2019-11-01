Listen Live Sports

Lakers’ Kuzma set for season debut with James, Davis at Mavs

November 1, 2019 8:21 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — The Lakers are set to get their first look at Kyle Kuzma with the All-Star pairing of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel says Kuzma will play against Dallas on Friday night. The third-year forward isn’t expected to play more than 20 minutes. It’s the Lakers’ first game outside LA this season. Kuzma missed the preseason after injuring his right ankle with USA Basketball this past summer.

Kuzma averaged 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season. He was the 27th overall pick in the 2017 draft. The club recently picked up the fourth-year option on Kuzma’s rookie contract, which runs through next season.

The addition of Davis over the summer put the Lakers in position to have a star trio with Kuzma and James, who is in his second season with LA.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_NBA

