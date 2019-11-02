Lakers-Mavericks, Box

L.A. LAKERS (119)

James 13-23 9-11 39, Davis 15-28 1-2 31, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Bradley 5-12 0-0 11, Green 5-9 1-2 14, Kuzma 3-8 3-4 9, Howard 1-1 2-2 4, Caruso 3-5 0-0 7, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Daniels 0-4 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 47-96 16-21 119.

DALLAS (110)

Finney-Smith 3-8 0-0 7, Porzingis 6-16 3-6 16, Powell 5-8 3-4 14, Doncic 10-23 7-8 31, Curry 1-5 1-1 4, Hardaway Jr. 4-11 1-2 11, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Kleber 3-10 0-0 8, Marjanovic 2-5 0-0 4, Wright 5-10 0-0 12, Brunson 1-6 1-2 3. Totals 40-102 16-23 110.

L.A. Lakers 20 28 28 27 16—119 Dallas 25 33 27 18 7—110

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 9-32 (James 4-9, Green 3-6, Caruso 1-2, Bradley 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 0-1, Daniels 0-2, Kuzma 0-4, Davis 0-5), Dallas 14-36 (Doncic 4-9, Wright 2-4, Hardaway Jr. 2-4, Kleber 2-5, Powell 1-2, Porzingis 1-3, Curry 1-4, Finney-Smith 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 41 (James 12), Dallas 61 (Doncic 13). Assists_L.A. Lakers 24 (James 16), Dallas 23 (Doncic 15). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 21, Dallas 21. Technicals_L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second). A_20,358 (19,200).

