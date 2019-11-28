Lakers-Pelicans, Box

L.A. LAKERS (114)

James 10-18 7-11 29, Davis 15-30 10-12 41, McGee 2-4 0-0 4, Caldwell-Pope 2-8 0-0 5, Green 2-5 0-0 4, Kuzma 6-8 0-0 16, Howard 4-5 1-2 9, Caruso 1-1 0-0 2, Rondo 0-3 0-0 0, Daniels 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 44-85 18-25 114.

NEW ORLEANS (110)

Ingram 4-21 13-13 23, Williams 4-7 0-2 11, Hayes 2-4 3-4 7, Holiday 12-23 1-1 29, Redick 5-12 3-4 18, Melli 0-1 0-0 0, Okafor 2-4 2-2 6, Jackson 1-2 0-0 3, Moore 2-4 0-0 4, Hart 2-6 3-4 9. Totals 34-84 25-30 110.

L.A. Lakers 25 29 25 35—114 New Orleans 38 26 25 21—110

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 8-24 (Kuzma 4-4, James 2-6, Davis 1-4, Caldwell-Pope 1-5, Daniels 0-1, Rondo 0-2, Green 0-2), New Orleans 17-40 (Redick 5-8, Holiday 4-6, Williams 3-6, Hart 2-6, Ingram 2-11, Jackson 1-1, Melli 0-1, Okafor 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 37 (Davis 9), New Orleans 42 (Ingram 10). Assists_L.A. Lakers 25 (James 11), New Orleans 20 (Holiday 12). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 24, New Orleans 23. Technicals_New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second). A_18,626 (16,867).

