Lakers-Spurs, Box

L.A. LAKERS (103)

James 8-23 5-10 21, Davis 10-20 4-4 25, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Bradley 7-9 1-1 16, Green 1-4 0-0 3, Kuzma 2-7 0-0 5, Howard 7-7 0-1 14, Cook 0-2 0-0 0, Caruso 1-3 0-0 2, Daniels 0-2 1-1 1, Caldwell-Pope 5-9 2-2 14. Totals 42-87 13-19 103.

SAN ANTONIO (96)

DeRozan 5-15 4-5 14, Aldridge 2-9 4-4 8, Lyles 2-3 0-0 4, Murray 7-12 3-5 18, Forbes 4-13 3-3 12, Carroll 1-1 2-2 4, Gay 6-13 1-2 16, Poeltl 0-0 1-2 1, White 4-7 4-4 12, Mills 1-6 2-2 4, Belinelli 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 33-83 24-29 96.

L.A. Lakers 26 30 21 26—103 San Antonio 25 18 29 24— 96

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 6-24 (Caldwell-Pope 2-5, Bradley 1-1, Davis 1-2, Green 1-3, Kuzma 1-4, Cook 0-1, Caruso 0-1, Daniels 0-1, James 0-6), San Antonio 6-25 (Gay 3-7, Murray 1-1, Belinelli 1-2, Forbes 1-8, Aldridge 0-1, White 0-1, Lyles 0-1, Mills 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 46 (Howard 13), San Antonio 47 (Murray 11). Assists_L.A. Lakers 21 (James 13), San Antonio 23 (DeRozan 5). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 22, San Antonio 18. Technicals_San Antonio coach Spurs (Defensive three second). A_18,610 (18,581).

