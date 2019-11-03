Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lakers-Spurs, Box

November 3, 2019 9:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
L.A. LAKERS (103)

James 8-23 5-10 21, Davis 10-20 4-4 25, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Bradley 7-9 1-1 16, Green 1-4 0-0 3, Kuzma 2-7 0-0 5, Howard 7-7 0-1 14, Cook 0-2 0-0 0, Caruso 1-3 0-0 2, Daniels 0-2 1-1 1, Caldwell-Pope 5-9 2-2 14. Totals 42-87 13-19 103.

SAN ANTONIO (96)

DeRozan 5-15 4-5 14, Aldridge 2-9 4-4 8, Lyles 2-3 0-0 4, Murray 7-12 3-5 18, Forbes 4-13 3-3 12, Carroll 1-1 2-2 4, Gay 6-13 1-2 16, Poeltl 0-0 1-2 1, White 4-7 4-4 12, Mills 1-6 2-2 4, Belinelli 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 33-83 24-29 96.

L.A. Lakers 26 30 21 26—103
San Antonio 25 18 29 24— 96

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 6-24 (Caldwell-Pope 2-5, Bradley 1-1, Davis 1-2, Green 1-3, Kuzma 1-4, Cook 0-1, Caruso 0-1, Daniels 0-1, James 0-6), San Antonio 6-25 (Gay 3-7, Murray 1-1, Belinelli 1-2, Forbes 1-8, Aldridge 0-1, White 0-1, Lyles 0-1, Mills 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 46 (Howard 13), San Antonio 47 (Murray 11). Assists_L.A. Lakers 21 (James 13), San Antonio 23 (DeRozan 5). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 22, San Antonio 18. Technicals_San Antonio coach Spurs (Defensive three second). A_18,610 (18,581).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb