Lakers-Spurs, Box

L.A. LAKERS (114)

James 13-24 3-8 33, Davis 7-19 4-4 19, McGee 4-5 0-0 8, Caldwell-Pope 5-7 1-2 14, Green 3-7 0-0 6, Kuzma 3-10 4-4 10, Howard 0-0 0-0 0, Caruso 0-2 0-0 0, Rondo 5-9 0-0 13, Daniels 4-6 0-0 11. Totals 44-89 12-18 114.

SAN ANTONIO (104)

DeRozan 11-19 2-2 24, Aldridge 12-22 5-6 30, Poeltl 1-5 2-2 4, White 5-6 0-1 11, Forbes 5-11 0-0 13, Gay 2-5 0-0 5, Carroll 0-4 2-2 2, Metu 0-0 1-2 1, Lyles 1-2 0-0 3, Murray 2-6 0-0 5, Mills 2-6 0-0 6, Walker IV 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 41-88 12-15 104.

L.A. Lakers 25 29 32 28—114 San Antonio 22 34 26 22—104

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 14-33 (James 4-7, Daniels 3-3, Rondo 3-3, Caldwell-Pope 3-5, Davis 1-6, Caruso 0-2, Kuzma 0-3, Green 0-4), San Antonio 10-25 (Forbes 3-7, Mills 2-6, Lyles 1-1, White 1-1, Murray 1-2, Aldridge 1-3, Gay 1-3, Carroll 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 40 (Davis 12), San Antonio 41 (Murray, Poeltl 8). Assists_L.A. Lakers 28 (James 14), San Antonio 23 (DeRozan, Forbes 5). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 18, San Antonio 22. Technicals_Howard, Lyles. A_18,498 (18,581).

