The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Lakers-Suns, Box

November 12, 2019 11:32 pm
 
L.A. LAKERS (123)

James 8-18 2-7 19, Davis 9-17 5-6 24, McGee 5-5 1-3 11, Bradley 4-8 0-0 8, Green 5-8 1-2 14, Kuzma 9-16 2-2 23, Howard 6-9 0-1 12, Rondo 2-6 0-0 5, Cook 1-3 0-0 3, Caruso 1-4 0-0 2, Caldwell-Pope 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 51-95 11-21 123.

PHOENIX (115)

Oubre Jr. 0-5 1-2 1, Saric 7-11 0-0 18, Baynes 6-10 4-6 20, Rubio 8-17 2-2 21, Booker 9-18 3-3 21, Bridges 1-3 1-2 3, C.Johnson 3-9 2-2 11, Kaminsky 7-10 0-0 16, T.Johnson 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 43-91 13-17 115.

L.A. Lakers 26 34 35 28—123
Phoenix 29 29 34 23—115

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 10-25 (Green 3-5, Kuzma 3-6, Davis 1-2, Cook 1-2, Rondo 1-3, James 1-4, Caruso 0-1, Bradley 0-2), Phoenix 16-38 (Saric 4-6, Baynes 4-6, Rubio 3-6, C.Johnson 3-8, Kaminsky 2-3, Bridges 0-1, Booker 0-2, T.Johnson 0-2, Oubre Jr. 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 44 (Davis 12), Phoenix 39 (Kaminsky 9). Assists_L.A. Lakers 39 (James 11), Phoenix 32 (Rubio 10). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 21, Phoenix 22. A_18,055 (18,422).

