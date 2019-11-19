Listen Live Sports

Lathon’s jumper moves UTEP to 4-0, tops New Mexico 66-63

November 19, 2019 11:42 pm
 
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jordan Lathon’s clutch jumper in the lane with 27 seconds left lifted UTEP to a 66-63 win over long-time rival New Mexico in the annual Noche Latina game on Tuesday night.

In the 145th renewal of the game, New Mexico took the lead on Zane Martin’s dunk with 53 seconds left to play. UTEP worked the ball around the perimeter before Lathon dribbled into the key to put up the game-winner.

Makauch Malauch missed a 3-point attempt for the lead with three seconds left and the Miners’ Bryson Williams snared the rebound and drew a foul. He knocked down two free throws with a second left to set the final margin.

Daryl Edwards scored 20 points, dished four assists and collected three steals to lead UTEP, which moves to 4-0 to start the season. Efe Odigie added 12 points off the bench and Souley Boum and Lathon each contributed 10 points.

New Mexico, which came into the game 4-0, got 19 points and eight boards from JaQuan Lyle. Malauch added 11 points and Carlton Bragg Jr. added 10 points and grabbed nine boards.

