Lawmaker: Ohio State should do ‘right thing’ for abused men

November 20, 2019 11:42 am
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives says he wants Ohio State University to “do the right thing” for men who say they were sexually abused decades ago by a team doctor while school officials turned a blind eye.

Republican Speaker Larry Householder told reporters he would prefer to see the university resolve the matter without action in the Legislature, where a related proposal is pending.

About 300 men have brought federal lawsuits against Ohio State over its failure to stop now-deceased doctor Richard Strauss. Those lawsuits are in mediation toward a possible settlement.

The university apologized but has argued the legal claims are time-barred by law. Some accusers are advocating legislation that would create a window for them to sue under state law.

That proposal has stalled in a House committee.

