Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lawrence’s late 3 lifts Fresno State past Winthrop 77-74

November 10, 2019 7:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Mustafa Lawrence sank a 3-pointer with 1 second left and Fresno State turned back Winthrop 77-74 on Sunday.

Jarred Hyder had 26 points, hitting 5 of 7 from 3-point range, for the Bulldogs (1-1). Nate Grimes finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Lawrence added 13 points.

Russell Jones topped the Eagles (1-1) with 15 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Josh Ferguson added 12 points, while Chandler Vaudrin scored 10.

Winthrop led 64-58 after DJ Burns’ jumper with 4:51 left in the game. But Nate Grimes had a three-point play and Anthony Holland and Jarred Hyder hit 3-pointers to put the Bulldogs up 67-64 with 3:17 remaining. Hunter Hale’s 3-pointer with 5 seconds left pulled the Eagles even at 74.

Advertisement

Fresno State shot 48% from the floor, including 46% from distance. Winthrop misfired on 21 of 34 3-pointers and shot 44 percent overall.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'