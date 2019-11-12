Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ledoux, Pemberton lift Louisiana Tech past NAIA Wiley 98-52

November 12, 2019 10:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kalob Ledoux had 18 points as Louisiana Tech rolled past NAIA member Wiley 98-52 on Tuesday night. JaColby Pemberton added 17 points for the Bulldogs, while Xaiver Armstead chipped in 15.

DaQuan Bracey had 11 points for Louisiana Tech (2-0).

Travious Grubbs had 17 points for the Wildcats. Greg Gallon added 13 points.

Louisiana Tech plays Creighton on the road on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 Federal RFP Pricing Strategy Training,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guardmen train Oman sailors aboard USS Normandy

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes