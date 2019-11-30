Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

LeMay leads the way and Charlotte beats ODU 38-22

November 30, 2019 5:43 pm
 
< a min read
      

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Benny LeMay ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns and Charlotte beat Old Dominion 38-22 on Saturday.

LeMays’ 16-yard touchdown run for Charlotte (7-5, 5-3 Conference USA) broke a 7-all tie. Aaron McAllister’s 9-yard scoring run early in the second made it 21-7 and Jonathan Cruz made a 36-yard field goal with 7:37 before intermission made it a 17-point lead at the break.

Old Dominion (1-11, 0-8) closed to within 10 on Lala Davis’ 8-yard run to end a 10-play, 53-yard drive but the Monarchs never got closer.

Chris Reynolds completed 9 of 12 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 96 yards on 11 carries for the 49ers. Victor Tucker caught three passes for 118 yards and a score and Tyler Ringwood caught a touchdown pass.

Advertisement

Charlotte awaits Sunday to learn its bowl fate.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Stone Smartt threw for 173 yards for the Monarchs, who ended the season with 11 straight defeats.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president