Leonard misses 3rd straight game for Clippers; George in

November 18, 2019 9:55 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is missing his third straight game for the Los Angeles Clippers, again delaying his on-court pairing with new teammate Paul George.

George was in the lineup Monday night against his former team, Oklahoma City, which traded him to the Clippers in the offseason.

Leonard bruised his left knee in a loss at Houston last Wednesday and didn’t play at New Orleans or against Atlanta last week. Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers says it was “very possible” Leonard was going to play Monday. Rivers has displayed little concern that Leonard will be out long.

“I just know it’s going to happen,” he said of Leonard and George playing together for the first time.

Leonard has missed five of the Clippers’ 14 games. When he’s been in the lineup, he’s averaging 26.8 points.

George has scored 70 points in just 44 minutes over the past two games since making his season debut after rehabbing from two shoulder operations.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

