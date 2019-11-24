Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Leverett has double-double, No. 22 USF women win big

November 24, 2019
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Shae Leverett had 12 points and 13 rebounds and No. 22 South Florida’s defense completely stymied Saint Francis (Pa.) in a 62-23 win on Sunday.

Elena Tsineke led the Bulls (5-1), who were coming off a 12-point loss at No. 2 Baylor, with 13 points and Tamara Henshaw had 10.

The Red Flash (1-5) shot 13.5%, missed 24 straight shots and did not score a field goal in the second and third quarters. They also had 25 turnovers with only two assists.

Karson Swogger and Jenna Mastellone closed the first quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers to pull Saint Francis within 16-11. The second 3 came with 1:14 left and made the Red Flash 4 of 9. The fifth, and final, field goal came with 3:33 left when Halie Murphy hit a 3-pointer.

Saint Francis was 3 of 17 from behind the arc, 2 of 20 inside. The Red Flash were 2 of 2 from the foul line in the second quarter and 4 of 5 in the third, finishing 10 of 14.

Swogger led Saint Francis with 10 points.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

