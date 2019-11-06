Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Leverkusen beats Atlético to stay alive in Champions League

November 6, 2019 5:49 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen kept alive its slim hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stages with a 2-1 win over Atlético Madrid on Wednesday.

An own-goal from Thomas in the first half and Kevin Volland’s strike in the second gave Leverkusen its first points in the group and denied Atlético from booking its place among the last 16.

Leverkusen was left hanging after Nadiem Amiri was sent off in the 84th minute. Alvaro Morata pulled one back after three minutes of injury time and was only denied an equalizer by a fine save from Lukas Hradecky in the last play of the game.

“It was important to stay compact against a team like Atlético Madrid. We did very well today,” Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz said.

Advertisement

Atlético would have sealed its place in the knockout stages with a win after Juventus secured a late 2-1 away win over Lokomotiv Moscow in the other Group D game.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

With two games remaining, Italian champion Juventus tops the group with 10 points, three ahead of Atlético, which is followed by Leverkusen and Lokomotiv — both with three points.

Leverkusen made the better start but had to wait till the 21st before the first big chance, when Volland should have left the ball for the better positioned Karim Bellarabi rather than shooting straight at Jan Oblak in the visitors’ goal.

Leverkusen struck the crossbar after a corner in the 38th and finally made the breakthrough another three minutes later, when Thomas’ attempted clearance somehow ended in his own net.

Leverkusen’s second goal came after Atlético coach Diego Simeone made a change on the left, bringing in Thomas Lemar for Renan Lodi. The home side capitalized on the momentary uncertainty, with Karim Bellarabi left in plenty of space to cross for Volland, who let fly with his weaker right foot inside the bottom corner in the 55th.

Amiri was sent off late for a bad challenge on Santiago Arias but Leverkusen managed to hold on.

___

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit