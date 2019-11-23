Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Liberty beats Rice 71-59; best start in program history

November 23, 2019 7:49 pm
 
< a min read
      

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Kyle Rode and Myo Baxter-Bell scored 14 points each, Scottie James had a double-double and Liberty won its seventh straight game to open the season — its best start in program history — beating Rice 71-59 in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase on Saturday.

James scored 13 points with 12 rebounds and Darius McGhee added 12 points. The double-double was the second for James this season and 23rd of his career.

Robert Martin had 19 points for the Owls (5-3).

___

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|23 USGIF GEOGala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas