Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lightning-Blues Sum

November 19, 2019 10:49 pm
 
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay 1 0 0—1
St. Louis 0 1 2—3

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 3 (Hedman, Killorn), 16:36 (pp).

Second Period_2, St. Louis, Perron 9 (Parayko, O’Reilly), 17:24 (sh).

Third Period_3, St. Louis, Sundqvist 4 (Thomas), 6:16 (sh). 4, St. Louis, Schwartz 5 (B.Schenn), 19:55 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 8-4-6_18. St. Louis 7-18-9_34.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 2; St. Louis 0 of 4.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 7-6-0 (33 shots-31 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 10-3-4 (18-17).

A_18,096 (19,150). T_2:34.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address