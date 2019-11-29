Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Lightning-Capitals Sum

November 29, 2019
 
Tampa Bay 1 2 0 0—3
Washington 0 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 9 (Hedman, Kucherov), 18:50 (pp).

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 3 (Shattenkirk, Kucherov), 4:28. 3, Washington, Kuznetsov 11 (Vrana, Oshie), 5:17 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, Killorn 6 (Point, Kucherov), 18:48.

Third Period_5, Washington, Vrana 12 (Oshie), 3:45. 6, Washington, Ovechkin 17 (Boyd, Orlov), 11:36 (pp).

Overtime_7, Washington, Orlov 2 (Kuznetsov, Oshie), 3:03.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-14-9_30. Washington 14-5-13-3_35.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 4; Washington 2 of 2.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 9-7-1 (35 shots-31 saves). Washington, Holtby 13-2-4 (30-27).

A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:41.

Referees_Kelly Sutherland, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Devin Berg.

