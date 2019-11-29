Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lightning-Capitals Sums

November 29, 2019 7:54 pm
 
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay 1 2 0 0—3
Washington 0 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 9 (Hedman, Kucherov), 18:50 (pp). Penalties_Eller, WSH, (interference), 8:17; Panik, WSH, (high sticking), 17:54.

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 3 (Shattenkirk, Kucherov), 4:28. 3, Washington, Kuznetsov 11 (Oshie, Vrana), 5:17 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, Killorn 6 (Kucherov, Point), 18:48. Penalties_Sergachev, TB, (interference), 4:51; Kuznetsov, WSH, (roughing), 8:47; Gourde, TB, (roughing), 8:47; Panik, WSH, (roughing), 13:13.

Third Period_5, Washington, Vrana 12 (Oshie), 3:45. 6, Washington, Ovechkin 17 (Boyd, Orlov), 11:36 (pp). Penalties_Ovechkin, WSH, (interference), 5:19; Kucherov, TB, (holding), 9:46.

Overtime_7, Washington, Orlov 2 (Oshie, Kuznetsov), 3:03. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-14-9_30. Washington 14-5-13-3_35.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 4; Washington 2 of 2.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 9-7-0 (35 shots-31 saves). Washington, Holtby 12-2-4 (30-27).

T_2:41.

Referees_Kelly Sutherland, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Devin Berg.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

President Trump visits troops in Afghanistan

Today in History

1970: EPA begins operations