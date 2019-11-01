Lightning-Islanders Sum

Tampa Bay 0 1 1—2 N.Y. Islanders 0 2 3—5

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 6 (Leddy), 4:58. 2, Tampa Bay, Gourde 2 (Shattenkirk), 7:49. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Pulock 2 (Beauvillier, Brassard), 11:33.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 5 (Lee, Barzal), 12:41. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 5 (Boychuk), 14:27. 6, Tampa Bay, McDonagh 1 (Stamkos, Palat), 18:03. 7, N.Y. Islanders, Brassard 4 (Bailey, Lee), 19:24.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 5-16-14_35. N.Y. Islanders 5-13-8_26.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 5-4-0 (25 shots-21 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 5-1-0 (35-33).

A_12,043 (13,917). T_2:27.

Referees_Brad Meier, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Libor Suchanek.

