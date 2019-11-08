Listen Live Sports

Lightning-Sabres Sum

November 8, 2019
 
Tampa Bay 2 0 1—3
Buffalo 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 5 (Point, Shattenkirk), 3:19. 2, Tampa Bay, Killorn 3 (Stamkos, Hedman), 16:14 (pp).

Second Period_3, Buffalo, Reinhart 6 (McCabe, Ristolainen), 15:43.

Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Gourde 3 (Paquette, Maroon), 7:45. 5, Buffalo, Reinhart 7 (Jokiharju, Olofsson), 11:30.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 13-13-8_34. Buffalo 9-5-8_22.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 4; Buffalo 0 of 2.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 6-4-0 (22 shots-20 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 3-3-1 (34-31).

A_13,230 (16,000). T_2:33.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Tony Sericolo.

