Lightning-Sabres Sums

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 5 (Point, Shattenkirk), 3:19. 2, Tampa Bay, Killorn 3 (Stamkos, Hedman), 16:14 (pp). Penalties_Dahlin, BUF, (interference), 15:20; Cernak, TB, (interference), 18:55.
Second Period_3, Buffalo, Reinhart 6 (McCabe, Ristolainen), 15:43. Penalties_McCabe, BUF, (high sticking), 5:50.
Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Gourde 3 (Paquette, Maroon), 7:45. 5, Buffalo, Reinhart 7 (Jokiharju, Olofsson), 11:30. Penalties_Ristolainen, BUF, (interference), 4:26; Palat, TB, (roughing), 4:26; Skinner, BUF, (roughing), 4:26; Gourde, TB, (high sticking), 7:49; Eichel, BUF, (tripping), 14:12.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 13-13-8_34. Buffalo 9-5-8_22.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 4; Buffalo 0 of 2.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 6-4-0 (22 shots-20 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 3-3-1 (34-31).
A_13,230 (16,000). T_2:33.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Tony Sericolo.
