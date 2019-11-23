Listen Live Sports

Linssen scores 18 to lift UNC-Wilmington over FIU 66-63

November 23, 2019 3:33 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Marten Linssen posted 18 points as UNC Wilmington narrowly beat Florida International 66-63 on Saturday, the final day of the annual D.C. Classic tournament.

Shykeim Phillips gave UNC Wilmington the lead with his jumper less than two minutes into the second half and the Seahawks never relinquished it, but Isaiah Banks did pull FIU within one in the final minutes with a 3-pointer to make it 64-63, but the Panthers did not score again.

Jaylen Sims had 15 points for UNC Wilmington (4-3). Imajae Dodd added 10 points.

Devon Andrews had 16 points for the Panthers (3-3). Isaiah Banks added 15 points. Antonio Daye had 11 points.

UNC Wilmington faces Emory & Henry at home on Tuesday. Florida International matches up against Keiser at home on Tuesday.

