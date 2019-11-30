Listen Live Sports

Lions put QB Jeff Driskel on injured reserve

November 30, 2019 5:17 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have put quarterback Jeff Driskel on injured reserve.

The Lions were already without injured quarterback Matthew Stafford, and then Driskel missed Thursday’s loss to the Chicago Bears with a hamstring injury. David Blough made his NFL debut at quarterback.

Detroit also announced Saturday that it signed quarterback Kyle Sloter to the active roster from the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, and the Lions also signed quarterback Joe Callahan to their practice squad.

The Lions host Minnesota next weekend.

The 25-year-old Sloter has not played in an NFL game. Sherman played in one game during the 2017 season for Green Bay.

