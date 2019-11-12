Listen Live Sports

Lions put Strong on IR, acquire Skipper via waivers

November 12, 2019 5:54 pm
 
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have put defensive tackle Kevin Strong on injured reserve.

The Lions also announced Tuesday that they were awarded tackle Dan Skipper via waivers from the Houston Texans.

Skipper spent time with the Texans and New England Patriots earlier this season. He appeared in three games for the Texans this season and one for the Lions back in 2017.

He originally entered the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of Arkansas.

Strong left last weekend’s game at Chicago with rib problems.

