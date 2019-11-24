Lions-Redskins Stats

Detroit 0 6 7 3—16 Washington 3 10 0 6—19 First Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 28, 2:31.

Second Quarter

Det_FG Prater 24, 13:09.

Was_S.Sims 91 kickoff return (Hopkins kick), 12:54.

Was_FG Hopkins 37, 5:44.

Det_FG Prater 49, :14.

Third Quarter

Det_L.Thomas 12 pass from Driskel (Prater kick), 10:03.

Fourth Quarter

Det_FG Prater 21, 12:01.

Was_FG Hopkins 42, 1:49.

Was_FG Hopkins 39, :16.

A_57,754.

___

Det Was First downs 21 13 Total Net Yards 364 230 Rushes-yards 32-175 24-86 Passing 189 144 Punt Returns 4-31 2-0 Kickoff Returns 2-43 2-124 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 3-6 Comp-Att-Int 20-33-3 13-30-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 6-18 3-12 Punts 4-40.5 5-52.0 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards 6-65 8-63 Time of Possession 33:30 26:30

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Scarbrough 18-98, Driskel 9-63, Johnson 4-11, McKissic 1-3. Washington, Guice 10-32, Haskins 3-28, Peterson 10-27, Keenum 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Detroit, Driskel 20-33-3-207. Washington, Haskins 13-29-1-156, S.Sims 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Detroit, M.Jones 5-46, Golladay 4-61, Amendola 3-21, L.Thomas 2-24, McKissic 2-17, Johnson 2-10, Hall 1-21, James 1-7. Washington, McLaurin 5-72, Harmon 3-43, Peterson 1-22, Guice 1-6, Richardson 1-6, Sprinkle 1-4, Smallwood 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Prater 39.

