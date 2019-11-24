Lions-Redskins Stats

|Detroit
|0
|6
|7
|3—16
|Washington
|3
|10
|0
|6—19
|First Quarter
Was_FG Hopkins 28, 2:31.
Det_FG Prater 24, 13:09.
Was_S.Sims 91 kickoff return (Hopkins kick), 12:54.
Was_FG Hopkins 37, 5:44.
Det_FG Prater 49, :14.
Det_L.Thomas 12 pass from Driskel (Prater kick), 10:03.
Det_FG Prater 21, 12:01.
Was_FG Hopkins 42, 1:49.
Was_FG Hopkins 39, :16.
A_57,754.
___
|Det
|Was
|First downs
|21
|13
|Total Net Yards
|364
|230
|Rushes-yards
|32-175
|24-86
|Passing
|189
|144
|Punt Returns
|4-31
|2-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-43
|2-124
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|3-6
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-33-3
|13-30-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-18
|3-12
|Punts
|4-40.5
|5-52.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-65
|8-63
|Time of Possession
|33:30
|26:30
___
RUSHING_Detroit, Scarbrough 18-98, Driskel 9-63, Johnson 4-11, McKissic 1-3. Washington, Guice 10-32, Haskins 3-28, Peterson 10-27, Keenum 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Detroit, Driskel 20-33-3-207. Washington, Haskins 13-29-1-156, S.Sims 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Detroit, M.Jones 5-46, Golladay 4-61, Amendola 3-21, L.Thomas 2-24, McKissic 2-17, Johnson 2-10, Hall 1-21, James 1-7. Washington, McLaurin 5-72, Harmon 3-43, Peterson 1-22, Guice 1-6, Richardson 1-6, Sprinkle 1-4, Smallwood 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Prater 39.
