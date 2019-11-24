Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lions-Redskins Stats

November 24, 2019 4:36 pm
 
< a min read
      
Detroit 0 6 7 3—16
Washington 3 10 0 6—19
First Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 28, 2:31.

Second Quarter

Det_FG Prater 24, 13:09.

Was_S.Sims 91 kickoff return (Hopkins kick), 12:54.

Was_FG Hopkins 37, 5:44.

Advertisement

Det_FG Prater 49, :14.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Third Quarter

Det_L.Thomas 12 pass from Driskel (Prater kick), 10:03.

Fourth Quarter

Det_FG Prater 21, 12:01.

Was_FG Hopkins 42, 1:49.

Was_FG Hopkins 39, :16.

A_57,754.

___

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Det Was
First downs 21 13
Total Net Yards 364 230
Rushes-yards 32-175 24-86
Passing 189 144
Punt Returns 4-31 2-0
Kickoff Returns 2-43 2-124
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 3-6
Comp-Att-Int 20-33-3 13-30-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 6-18 3-12
Punts 4-40.5 5-52.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 6-65 8-63
Time of Possession 33:30 26:30

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Scarbrough 18-98, Driskel 9-63, Johnson 4-11, McKissic 1-3. Washington, Guice 10-32, Haskins 3-28, Peterson 10-27, Keenum 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Detroit, Driskel 20-33-3-207. Washington, Haskins 13-29-1-156, S.Sims 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Detroit, M.Jones 5-46, Golladay 4-61, Amendola 3-21, L.Thomas 2-24, McKissic 2-17, Johnson 2-10, Hall 1-21, James 1-7. Washington, McLaurin 5-72, Harmon 3-43, Peterson 1-22, Guice 1-6, Richardson 1-6, Sprinkle 1-4, Smallwood 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Prater 39.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas