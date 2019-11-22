Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lipscomb survives late rally to hold off Navy, 65-61

November 22, 2019 9:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Lipscomb held off a late rally to win its third straight game against Navy, 65-61 on Friday night.

The Bisons have played the Midshipmen in each of the last three season and won all three match-ups.

Lipscomb held a 10-point advantage with just under three minutes to play, 64-54. A jumper by Greg Summers and 3-pointer from Cam Davis sandwiched around a Luke Loehr layup cut the Navy deficit to three with 1:23 left, but the Midshipmen would not score again.

Asadullah averages a double-double, entering the game averaging 13.3 points per game and 11.5 rebounds per game, but struggled offensively in a loss to Belmont Wednesday.

Advertisement

KJ Johnson scored 18 points to lead Lipscomb (2-4), with Miles Miller contributing 14 points and six assists.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

John Carter, Jr. led Navy (2-3) with 16 points. Davis hit 3 of 6 from distance and added 15 points while dishing four assists. Summers added 12 points and grabbed nine boards.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas