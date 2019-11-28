Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Littlejohn lifts Tennessee State over Cal Poly 82-72

November 28, 2019 5:04 pm
 
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michael Littlejohn posted 17 points as Tennessee State topped Cal Poly 82-72 in the Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday.

Mark Freeman had 16 points for Tennessee State (4-3). Jon Brown added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Jy’lan Washington had 10 points. The Tigers shot 48.2% from the field, including 11 of 19 3-pointers.

Littlejohn scored 14 of his points in the first half and Freeman added 11 as TSU led 44-31.

Junior Ballard had 19 points for the Mustangs (1-6), who have lost four games in a row. Colby Rogers added 14 points, and Tuukka Jaakkola had 12 points. Cal Poly was outrebounded 35-23.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nearly 5K turkeys feed troops overseas for Thanksgiving

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference with UK, USSR leaders