Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Littlejohn’s last second shot gives Tenn. St. 79-78 win

November 12, 2019 11:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael Littlejohn drained a jump shot at the last tick of the clock to give Tennessee State a 79-78 victory over Lipscomb on Tuesday night.

Lipscomb came from 10 points down with 2:00 left to play and held the lead for exactly seven seconds after KJ Johnson nailed a jumper.

The Tigers (2-1) were up 77-67 with 2:00 remaining. Johnson led the Lipscomb charge to get into the lead momentarily as he drove for a layup after a steal, nailed a 3-pointer and dropped in two free throws to close to 77-74 with 1:27 left. Andrew Fleming followed with a layup to trail 77-76 as the Tigers were scoreless in the final 3:00 until Littlejohn hit the winning jumper.

Littlejohn finished with 23 points, making 5 of 8 from deep. Wesley Harris had 13 points with six rebounds and three assists.

Advertisement

Johnson led Lipscomb (1-2) with 16 points. Michael Buckland added 14 and Fleming finished with 13.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 Federal RFP Pricing Strategy Training,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guardmen train Oman sailors aboard USS Normandy

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes