Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho out until January with injury

November 29, 2019 8:59 am
 
< a min read
      

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool says defensive midfielder Fabinho will be out until January with a knee injury, putting more strain on the Premier League leaders with a packed schedule coming up.

Fabinho went off injured in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday with ankle ligament damage.

The Brazilian has started all five of Liverpool’s games in the Champions League this season and 12 of 13 in the Premier League.

Liverpool has 10 games to play before the end of the year — six in the Premier League, a Champions League match against Salzburg, two games at the Club World Cup and one in the League Cup.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Thanksgiving at sea aboard the USS Carney (DDG 64)

Today in History

1952: President-Elect Eisenhower goes to Korea