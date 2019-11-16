Listen Live Sports

Lombard leads by 1 in Sun City, Oosthuizen tied for 2nd

November 16, 2019 10:31 am
 
SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — Zander Lombard will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge and is in position to win his first European Tour title at his country’s most prestigious tournament.

The 24-year-old South African, who led by two strokes overnight, ground out a level-par 72 in the third round on Saturday to move to 11 under par and stay ahead of compatriot Louis Oosthuizen (71) and Belgian Thomas Detry (69).

Lombard made a bogey on No. 6 and a double bogey on No. 8 but fought back on the back nine.

Oosthuizen opened the tournament with a 63 but had a 72 in the second round.

The former British Open champion is chasing his first Sun City crown.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

