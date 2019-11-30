Long Beach St. faces Penn in Wooden Legacy

Long Beach State (3-5) vs. Penn (4-3)

Wooden Legacy , Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State and Penn are set to face off in the Wooden Legacy. Penn lost 92-82 to Arizona in its most recent game, while Long Beach State came up short in an 88-75 game against Wake Forest in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Penn’s AJ Brodeur, Ryan Betley and Devon Goodman have collectively scored 59 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 64 percent of all Quakers scoring over the last five games.

Advertisement

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Brodeur has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Penn field goals over the last five games. Brodeur has 33 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Long Beach State is 0-5 when it allows at least 69 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Beach have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Quakers. Penn has an assist on 55 of 81 field goals (67.9 percent) across its previous three contests while Long Beach State has assists on 51 of 75 field goals (68 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn is rated second among Ivy League teams with an average of 74.7 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.