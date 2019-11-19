Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Louisiana Tech routs Mississippi Valley St. 76-43

November 19, 2019 10:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

RUSTON, La. (AP) — JaColby Pemberton registered 13 points as Louisiana Tech easily beat Mississippi Valley State 76-43 on Tuesday night.

Isaiah Crawford had 12 points for Louisiana Tech (3-1). Amorie Archibald added 10 points.

Caleb Hunter had 12 points for the Delta Devils (0-5), whose season-opening losing streak stretched to five games. Michael Green added 10 points.

Louisiana Tech matches up against North Alabama at home on Friday. Mississippi Valley State looks for its first win against South Dakota State on the road on Sunday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address