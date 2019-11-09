Listen Live Sports

Louisiana Tech runs away from North Texas 52-17

November 9, 2019 7:40 pm
 
RUSTON, La. (AP) — J’Mar Smith passed for 263 yards, a touchdown and an interception on Saturday, and Louisiana Tech stay undefeated in Conference USA play with a 52-17 rout of North Texas.

L’Jarius Sneed intercepted Jason Bean’s pass and returned it 68 yards to give the Bulldogs (8-1, 5-0) a 45-3 lead with 9:40 left in the game. The Mean Green (4-6, 3-3) scored touchdowns on their final two possessions.

Louisiana Tech had 264 yards rushing and five TD runs. Justin Henderson led the way with 15 carries for 58 yards and two TDs. Israel Tucker, Jawaun Johnson and Smoke Harris each added a TD run for the Bulldogs.

Adrian Hardy caught nine passes for 104 yards and Isaiah Graham caught an 80-yard TD pass from Smith late in the third quarter.

Austin Aune, Mason Fine and Bean combined for 265 yards passing for North Texas.

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

